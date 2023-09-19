NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Across the U.S., 353 schools have made the U.S. Department of Education’s list of National Blue Ribbon Schools in 2023, three of which are in New Mexico. The Department of Education chose Monte Vista Elementary School in Albuquerque, Lydia Rippey Elementary School in Aztec, and Lincoln Elementary School in Gallup.

“The honorees for our 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award have set a national example for what it means to Raise the Bar in education,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a press release. “The leaders, educators, and staff at our National Blue Ribbon Schools continually inspire me with their dedication to fostering academic excellence and building positive school cultures that support students of all backgrounds to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.”

The Blue Ribbon Award highlights innovative teaching and high standards. The award also highlights schools that have made progress toward closing an achievement gap or schools that have performed high on standardized tests.