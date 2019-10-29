Threat closes Bernalillo Middle, Elementary Schools on Tuesday

BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE)- An investigation begins after a threat was made against Bernalillo schools.

Bernalillo Public Schools Superintendent Keith Cowan stated that a threat has resulted in school closures for Bernalillo Elementary and Middle School on Tuesday.

The Bernalillo Police Department is currently investigating the threat. Superintendent Cowan did not say how the threat was made or received.

Bernalillo High School will remain open and in session on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.