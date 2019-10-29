Threat closes Bernalillo Middle, Elementary Schools on Tuesday

Education

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:
bernalillo public schools seal_1522899681936.jpg.jpg

BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE)- An investigation begins after a threat was made against Bernalillo schools.

Bernalillo Public Schools Superintendent Keith Cowan stated that a threat has resulted in school closures for Bernalillo Elementary and Middle School on Tuesday.

The Bernalillo Police Department is currently investigating the threat. Superintendent Cowan did not say how the threat was made or received.

Bernalillo High School will remain open and in session on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.

Bernalillo Middle School classes are postponed today due to a threat investigation.

Posted by BPS on Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

 

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss