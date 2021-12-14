Threat results in remote learning at Cuba Independent School District

CUBA, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico school district will continue the remainder of the semester in remote learning due to a threat made against the schools. The Cuba Independent School District states on its website that New Mexico State Police, Cuba Police, Cuba Sheriff’s Department, and Navajo Nation Police are working with the district to make sure all students and staff are safe.

While the extent of the threat is unclear, CISD reports that all involved in the incident will be “dealt with in accordance with all policies and laws”. Additionally, the district states that it will never keep anything from its community and makes reference to a Facebook post from a parent as being that individual’s opinion, not fact. It is unclear what post the district is referring to.

In a Tweet from the district posted on Monday, Dec. 13, CISD stated that it was searching the bags of all students and adults as they entered any building as a result of threats to schools across the county and within the community.

CISD reports it is dealing with this serious matter and those wanting to speak with the superintendent can do so by calling her at (505)977-7662. The district will remain in remote learning from December 14 through December 17.