‘The wide world of IPA’: UNM offers craft beer class online

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is offering a class where students can learn about beer. The Wide World of IPA is a virtual class where participants can learn about what goes into creating an IPA beer.

Class instructor Angelo Orona said this class is open to everyone and is a good way for people to learn more about New Mexico’s economy. “To educate to public about one of the bright spots in New Mexico’s economy which is the manufacturing of artisanal craft made beer,” Orona said.

According to the event website, craft beers comprise over 30% of the overall beer market. A curated list of top quality craft beer have been selected to help participants get familiar with the history.

Since the class is virtual, participants will buy the beer that will be talk about. The total cost for the beers to be covered in each session will be approximately $15 to $25 plus tax. They may be obtained from Jubilation Wine and Spirits between May 1st and May 8th. Beers will be available for pick up the week preceding the tasting. To register for the class, visit UNM’s Continuing Education site.