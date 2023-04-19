A group of multietnic students celebrating their graduation by throwing caps in the air closeup. Education, qualification and gown concept.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the 2022-23 school year winding down, that means high school commencement ceremonies are right around the corner. Ceremonies will be held the week of May 15 through May 20.

The 13 high schools in the district will have their graduations at Tingley Coliseum at Expo New Mexico at 300 San Pedro Dr. NE and the city’s magnet schools will graduate at the Berna Facio Professional Development Center at 3315 Louisiana Blvd. NE. Here is the schedule for the schools’ ceremonies.

Graduations at Tingley Coliseum

Monday, May 15 – Manzano at 2:00 p.m., Volcano Vista at 6:30 p.m.

– Manzano at 2:00 p.m., Volcano Vista at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16 – Highland at 9:30 a.m., Eldorado at 2:00 p.m., Cibola at 6:30 p.m.

– Highland at 9:30 a.m., Eldorado at 2:00 p.m., Cibola at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 – West Mesa at 9:30 a.m., Del Norte at 2:00 p.m., Atrisco Heritage at 6:30 p.m.

– West Mesa at 9:30 a.m., Del Norte at 2:00 p.m., Atrisco Heritage at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18 – eCademy at 9:30 a.m., Valley at 2:00 p.m., Albuquerque High at 6:30 p.m.

– eCademy at 9:30 a.m., Valley at 2:00 p.m., Albuquerque High at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 19 – Rio Grande at 9:30 a.m., La Cueva at 2:00 p.m.

– Rio Grande at 9:30 a.m., La Cueva at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 20 – Sandia at 11:00 a.m.

Graduations at Berna Facio Professional Development Center