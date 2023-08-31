NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Teddy Grahams brand, best known for its popular graham cracker snack, is making an effort to lessen the summer learning gap for kids across the United States. The Teddy Grahams “Fair Book Fairs” campaign will be making an appearance at the New Mexico State Fair this year.

“Fair Book Fairs” is a collaboration between Teddy Grahams and the non-profit Save the Children. The campaign aims to encourage learning and development for children all year long – even during summer break. For children without access to regular meals and learning resources, continued learning can be a challenge.

To combat potential learning gaps, “Fair Book Fairs” is bringing a series of experiential and digital activations to fairs throughout the U.S. Teddy Grahams will be at the New Mexico State Fair on Saturday, September 9, to give away free books and samples of Teddy Grahams. Along with the fair pop-ups, Teddy Grahams will provide back-to-school tips on its social media channels and has committed to donating $100,000 to the Save the Children’s Make Summer Fair campaign.