Teachers turn to online fundraisers to help keep students engaged during pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Virtual learning has come with its challenges this year for both students and teachers. Some teachers say problems with technology have made it difficult for a lot of kids to keep up with curriculum, now an Albuquerque middle school teacher is looking to the community for help.

Sydney Simmons is a 7th and 8th-grade English teacher at Taylor Middle School. The second-year teacher says this year has come with challenges she never expected. “It’s more like being an IT person,” said Simmons.

She says this semester, her students have been reading Bless Me Ultima, written by famous Albuquerque author Rudolfo Anaya. “We would’ve been able to read it in nine weeks if we were in person,” said Simmons, but unreliable technology is slowing them down. “Just three days ago, it took them 10 minutes to open up a book,” she said.

In a 35-minute class, that wasted time can really add up and she says students are starting to fall behind. “We just finished the middle of the year testing, but there are still deficincies,” said Simmons.

Now, she’s prepping for her holocaust unit next semester. She’s hoping to get each of her 80 students a physical copy of the books they’ll be reading. She started a Donors Choose fundraiser to help buy the books. Donors Choose is a classroom fundraising website, created to help teachers purchase materials for their students.

We found dozens of pages here in Albuquerque alone from teachers looking for a way to keep their students engaged during virtual learning. Simmons says it was hard asking for help in the middle of the pandemic, but she’s looking forward to handing her students their own books.

“I’m just imagining the excitement on their faces when they’re able to get their own physical book,” said Simmons.