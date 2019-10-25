Teachers see success in first year of extended learning program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Teachers who participated in the state’s new extended learning program say they’re seeing results.

This is the first year schools had the option to tack on an extra 10 to 25 days of school. Educators say they’re already seeing improvements in students’ math and reading skills and test scores.

“Right now, we’re actively compiling all of those and we’re in deep conversations with our educators, the legislature, and the governor about ways we can make it better,” Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart said.

One of the changes the Public Education Department is considering is allowing schools to extend the school day instead of adding more days to the year. Albuquerque Public Schools (APS) is one district that has said it is looking to expand the program to more schools next year.