Teachers demand PED reconsider hold on in-person music rehearsals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Now that the New Mexico Public Education Department is allowing APS students to practice and play sports again, some are wondering if any when student musicians will be able to practice in-person again. For months student-athletes have been begging the state to let them play. Earlier this week, the state and APS came up with a plan that will allow sports to resume.

Starting Monday, high school student-athletes can begin working out in small groups. If there are no COVID outbreaks for the next two weeks, full practices and games can start the week of March 22. Other districts can resume sports as long as they’re in a hybrid learning model.

This decision has Kelli Morrison, the Director of Bands at Portales Musical Schools, asking the PED one question: “Why in every other aspect of academia are you looking at the science, but for music and fine arts, you refuse to acknowledge the science? Because the science says we should be able to play,” said Morrison.

Morrison says fine arts students deserve the same treatment as student-athletes. “I am thrilled for our sports organizations, for our athletes,” Morrison told KRQE. “I’m just advocating for our musicians to be able to do their thing because it is safe,” she said.

We reached out to the PED, they say they’re currently finalizing new rules for music and choir with the goal of getting them back into in-person rehearsals. They do not have a timeline for when that may be approved.