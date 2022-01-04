Taos teacher suspended over threat concerns reinstated

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Taos high school teacher who claims he was put on leave for expressing concerns about a school threat has been reinstated. In November, Taos High canceled in-person learning for students after it received a potential threat.

However, teachers were required to still be there. Teachers and local union leader, Francis Hahn, spoke out against the decision and he was suspended. After negotiating with the American Federation of Teachers, the district agreed to reinstate Hahn. He will be back in the classroom on Wednesday.

