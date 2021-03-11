Taos Center for the Arts asks students for gallery submissions

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Taos students have a chance to showcase their art at a local gallery. The Taos Center for the Arts is asking for Taos students in 6th through 12th grade to submit their work for its visual arts exhibition.

The center’s theme is movement as it reports that after a time where individuals needed to be still, the exhibition aims to explore movement. The artwork must not be smaller than 8 by 10 inches and 3D mixed media is welcome.

That includes sculptures, drawings, paintings, and photographs. Work must not be wider, taller, or deeper than 30 inches.

The exhibition will run from March 26 through April 30 and art can be dropped off starting on March 22 at the Encore Gallery between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. A jury of representatives from the center, Taos Ski Valley, and Town of Taos Community events will select ribbons for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places for grades 6 through 8 and 9 through 12. Additional information can be found at the Taos Center for the Arts website.