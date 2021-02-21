T-Mobile, Verizon helping Valencia County students stay connected

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Remote learning students in Valencia County will now be better connected with the help of T-Mobile and Verizon. The Belen Board of Education recently approved the purchase of 420 Verizon hotspots while the Los Lunas Board of education approved 300 hotspots from T-Mobile.

Funds from a Geer Grant plus T-Mobile’s Projection 10Million – a nationwide project to help students get connected during the pandemic – were used to purchase the hotspots. The district surveyed parents asking if they had internet and identified 411 families that needed internet access or improvements.

