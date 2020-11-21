Survey shows most APS teachers not ready to move to hybrid model

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As Albuquerque Public Schools extends its remote learning to the second semester, the district’s most recent survey shows most of its teachers are not ready to move to the hybrid learning model. The survey was sent out in October and about 75% of the district’s teachers responded.

“We know that this is a very trying time and that the times are changing all the time. So, it’s important to kind of have the finger on the pulse of our workforce,” Dr. Richard Bowman, APS’ Chief Information and Strategy Officer said. “We also wanting to start asking them about how they’re feeling about going back to school in hybrid learning.”

According to the results, only about 26.5% of teachers feel ready for the hybrid model. About 53% of responding teachers said they do not feel ready and need more information about it. An additional about 20% of teachers said they will never feel ready for hybrid learning.

The data also shows about 69% of teachers said remote learning was going well for them while only about 57% said it was going well for their students.

“The biggest thing our teachers wanted was to understand student engagement strategies. That is the number one need during the pandemic which is how do you engage students, how do you keep them connected, how do we keep learning going,” Dr. Bowman said.

The results also show teachers think remote learning is going worse than parents do.

“The interesting thing was that the teachers felt that things were going worse than the parents, who felt that things were going worse than the students,” he said. Dr. Bowman said the district is using the data to make decisions moving forward.

In October, there were also questions sent out to staff about transitioning to a hybrid model. It asked teachers if they prefer remote-learning due to pre-existing health conditions and whether they plan to retire or take a leave of absence.

An APS spokesperson said those questionnaires were internal. Dr. Bowman said he does not have any compiled data on the district level of those results. He also said there is no definite number on how many teachers plan to retire, opt-out, or will need to be replaced when the district does start the hybrid learning model. Dr. Bowman said the district plans to conduct surveys every month.

