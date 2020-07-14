Survey: Santa Fe teachers favor full remote learning; parents split on options

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Public Schools have released the results of it’s back to school survey that shows parents, students and teachers very split on what the school year should look like. The district asked which of the three options people preferred. A full re-entry, full remote learning or a hybrid. 51% of teachers voted for full remote learning. While 23% of students and 32% of parents picked that option.

34% of parents were in favor of a hybrid model with another 34% for full re-entry and 45% of students wanted full re-entry. The plans and survey will be presented to the school board on Thursday for a vote. Monday night the Rio Rancho School Board released its plan to allow parents to pick if their child attends school in person or remotely. If they go in person, kids in grades kindergarten through third would attend four days a week, kids ages four through 12 would go twice a week. All districts have warned that the plans could still change as this is a very fluid situation.

