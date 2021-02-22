Survey: NM teachers want students vaccinated before returning to in-person learning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A lot of teachers in New Mexico don’t want to go back to the classroom until they’ve been vaccinated, but now a new teacher survey shows a lot of them don’t want to come back until every student has had the vaccine.

According to a recent survey by New Mexico’s chapter of the National Education Association, more than 3,000 teachers, staff, and administrators in the state are concerned about a lot of things, the vaccine is one of them. About 65% of the New Mexico educators polled say they will get the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them. Twenty percent were unsure and 15% said they would turn it down.

Fifty-nine percent of them said that it’s really important for all or a majority of students to get vaccinated before returning to in-person learning. Albuquerque Public School’s teacher union, which represents roughly 6,000 licensed teachers and is separate from the NEA, said they haven’t taken a stance on student vaccinations; but add that teachers are fearful of returning to in-person learning because they’re worried schools won’t have enough safety supplies or updated ventilation systems.

“They need to experience or have their peers experience a little bit about what in-person schooling is so that they can learn to trust it and as they get vaccinated we can start to bring back more and more kids in person,” said Albuquerque Teacher Federation President, Dr. Ellen Bernstein. Some COVID-19 vaccine producers are just now starting clinical trials for kids under 16 years old. Kids under 16 could start getting the vaccine in the late summer or fall if approved.

The NEA was unable to comment on the survey by the time the story aired. However, the governor’s office sent the following statement: