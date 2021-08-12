Survey: Majority of NM students agree public school lunches are nutritious

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico students think their school lunches are nutritious but lack flavor, according to a new survey. The New Mexico Public Education Department sent out a Food Quality Survey back in the spring and more than 5,400 students responded.

“The findings weren’t surprising. They confirmed that while New Mexico schools are meeting federal nutrition standards for school meals, there’s room for improvement in appealing to student’s tastes,” said Michael Chavez in a PED news release, director of the Student Success and Wellness bureau in the Public Education Department. “This is the feedback we need to keep improving.”

PED says 78% agreed to some degree that school meals are nutritious and including things like fresh fruits and vegetables. However, the taste category showed only about half would consider them tasting good.

School meals will be free again as the pandemic continues. PED says that 5,420 total responses came from students in 79 districts, with 41% coming from students in Clovis Municipal Schools. Read PED’s survey results below: