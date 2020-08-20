Survey: 78% of educators question hybrid learning model

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teachers union survey reveals how some Albuquerque teachers want to move forward with the school year while addressing concerns, from protecting their own health to finding child care.

The Albuquerque Teachers Federation on Thursday said that despite the challenges of online learning, the board of education’s vote to extend remote learning through December is a safe decision for families right now.

“There was so much fear about us going back and so many that weren’t ready,” ATF President Ellen Bernstein said. “Our systems aren’t set up to have some of us at home and some of us at school.”

The teachers union released the results of a recent survey of about 4,000 educators.

More than 40% of respondents said they would prefer working from home and 28% said “maybe,” citing concerns over the health risks to themselves or their families.

Approximately, 78% of them do not think the hybrid model would work or they have serious concerns about it because of a lack of PPE, they’re worried about childcare for their own children, and because class sizes would have to be drastically reduced, among other reasons.

The teachers union acknowledged the extended distance learning schedule will be a challenge for all parents, including teachers.

“There are people who feel like, ‘I don’t know if I can juggle this,’ and they’re going to need a lot of support, just like any working parent does,” Bernstein explained. “It’s an exercise in problem-solving every single day: How do I teach? What do I do with my kids? How do I support my families? It’s so complex.”

The union also addressed the concern of sending kids back to school in person just yet, considering about 16% of COVID-19 cases in the state are among people ages 19 and younger, according to the latest numbers from the New Mexico Department of Health.

When asked when educators would consider going back to school, more than a third said it would be safe when there are no new cases in the district, county or state; others want to wait for a vaccine or for cases to steadily decline over time; and 17% said they are ready to go back now.

