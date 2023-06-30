SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Responding to news that the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s student debt relief plan, New Mexico’s leading higher education official says there will be a massive impact on New Mexicans.

“Today’s Supreme Court decision to block President Biden’s federal student loan relief plan will negatively impact the more than 200,000 New Mexicans who owe a collective $7.8 billion to private out-of-state loan servicers as a result of not having the privilege of paying for their education up front,” Higher Education Secretary Stephanie M. Rodriguez said in a press release.

“While education is the most powerful tool for economic prosperity, too many New Mexicans are burdened with student debt, which not only includes the original cost of their education, but thousands of dollars in interest,” Rodriguez said. But New Mexico’s scholarships do help some students afford their education.

“Regardless of this [Supreme Court] decision, New Mexico will continue to be a national leader in college access and affordability by limiting student debt through tuition-free college thanks to the Opportunity and Lottery Scholarships and by continuing to provide relief for hardworking professionals through our generous loan repayment and loan-for-service programs,” Rodriguez added.

New Mexico’s Lottery Scholarship has helped over 100,000 students attend college since 1996, according to the Legislative Finance Committee. The newer Opportunity Scholarship gives similar funding to college students in New Mexico who have been out of high school for some time.