Summer school students get tutoring through eCADEMY

Education

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students taking summer classes through APS will now have access to tutors and in-person labs. The district says about 5,600 high school students are registered for summer courses.

Tutoring times run from 7:30 a.m. to about 3:30 in the afternoon depending on the school site. Seniors who failed a class and weren’t able to register for a summer class need to contact the online school, eCADEMY to register.

