Summer internships available for Sandoval County high school students

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Summer internships for high school students are now open at Sandoval County. Interns must be able to work at least 12 hours per week for six weeks and must also have transportation.

To be eligible, students must also be able to work in the U.S. and be 16-years-old or have a valid work permit. Additionally, students must commit to taking part in pre-session trainings and weekly support meetings that will either be through Zoom or in-person.

Interns can rank the jobs they would be most interested in including culinary interests, IT and social media, and city and county government jobs. Those interested are asked to fill out the intern application and email it to hr@sandovalcountynm.gov or drop it off at the Sandoval County Human Resources office.

Applications are available at sandovalcountynm.gov.