Students, staff return to APS Monday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Happening Monday, students and staff in New Mexico’s largest school district will be returning to the classroom for the first time in more than a year. Families still have the option to stay remote, but for those who choose to go back for in-person learning, the district says staff and students must wear masks except when eating, and they can bring water bottles from home since the water fountains will not be working.

APS says parents should prepare for heavy traffic near campuses in the morning and to plan for the extra time needed to get to school. On Sunday, the district addressed the ongoing bus driver shortage and is asking families to find a ride to school, if possible. “As of late last week, we had all but probably three or four bus drivers, but since then, four have let us know they’re not gong to be driving anymore. That’s something we don’t have any control over. Bus drivers are seasonal workers,” APS Spokesperson Monica Armenta said.

They say the district is fully staffed. News 13 has previously reported on APS’s full reopening plan.