ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of middle school students got to show off their hard work following Albuquerque Public Schools‘ Summer STEAM Experience. The summer learning experience is a free program where students in 6th through 8th grade get to study engineering and computer science.

This year’s program ran from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays, from June 5 through July 6. The students got a chance to pursue different pathways depending on their interests:

“We have five different pathways now: we have eTextiles, robotics, film, and music, but we also have 3D printing. It’s a huge five-week program for current middle school students,” says Del Norte High School Math Teacher Christopher Smalls.

The participating students visited the Sandia Mountain Natural History Center to find a challenge to address using engineering solutions. Students then worked at their schools to design prototypes – culminating in a presentation of that work at the end of the experience.