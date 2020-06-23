Students can compete in New Mexico Governor’s STEM Challenge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico high school students will be able to compete in the second New Mexico Governor’s STEM Challenge program. Teams of ten students have the opportunity to work on a solution to the questions, “how can you combine New Mexico’s natural resources with technology to address regional/global needs?”

This year, New Mexico State University composed the question and criteria for the challenge and winners will be determined by industry employers in the state. Top teams will win up to $5,000.

At the statewide STEM Showcase at NMSU on December 5, 2020, teams will present a prototype model. NMSU, the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions, Los Alamos National Labs, and the New Mexico Public Education Department of Workforce Solutions will be coordinating the challenge.

Sixty-five New Mexico high schools and over 600 students participated in the challenge in the first year of the program. The challenge aims to encourage New Mexico students and teachers to integrate and use Next Generation Science Standards in the daily classroom curriculum.

Student teams will be ale to have up to two teacher mentors and will also receive support from subject matter expert mentors that will be coordinated through NMSU and Northern New Mexico College. NMPED will also provide profesional development and supplies and materials.

Teacher mentors will receive a $500 stipend and weekly virtual support for the challenge. As the challenge gets closer and the public health issue becomes more clear, partners will look at options for a virtual event.

Additional information on the New Mexico Governor’s STEM Challenge program can be found online at the New Mexico Public Education Dept. website.