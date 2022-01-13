Student loan company settles lawsuit over ‘unfair and deceptive’ practices

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public Schools cyber attack comes about a week after the ransomware attack on Bernalillo County, shutting down its computer systems and halting most services. How can things like this be prevented? Are public entities at a disadvantage when it comes to defending cyber attacks?

One cyber security expert has a theory as to why the county and school district might not have the resources or personnel to handle cyber and ransomware attacks. Raphael Warren is the owner of Spartan Cyber Security LLC. “The salaries and incentives in the IT world have skyrocketed. A good IT person can command salaries of some medical professionals and attorneys. I would suggest that the state municipalities hire everyone with all those credentials but they need to have a relationship with the kind of entities that can do that kind of sort of thing," said Warren.