Student loan company settles lawsuit over ‘unfair and deceptive’ practices

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More than 1,400 New Mexicans will have their student debt canceled after the state reached a settlement with a loan company. New Mexico was among 39 states suing Navient over claims it deceived borrowers by steering them into loans where they accumulated extraordinary amounts of interest.
As part of the settlement, Navient canceled the remaining loan balances and will pay restitution and a settlement to the state. More than 1,400 New Mexico borrowers are affected and together will be reimbursed $381,000. Their loan debt being forgiven was nearly $10 million.