NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Stephanie M. Rodriguez has been reappointed as New Mexico’s Higher Education Secretary. “I am honored to continue serving New Mexico Students, families and educators as the cabinet secretary of the New Mexico Higher Education Department,” Rodriguez said.

Two notable accomplishments during her tenure include, the Opportunity Scholarship Act being passed and an increase of 4% in public college and university enrollment. Other accomplishments during her time as Higher Education Secretary are growth in the adult education program enrollment, launching the student basic needs study and bringing back the Gear Up program.