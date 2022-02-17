ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque International Balloon Museum recently kicked off its new monthly evening event, S.T.E.A.M. Nights with the theme “Bubbles and Bubbly.” This month, S.T.E.A.M. Nights return with more hands-on experiences for visitors of all ages.

Allie Burnquist, education and volunteer coordinator for the Anderson Abruzzo Albuquerque International Balloon Museum, says the Explora science center and Electric Playhouse will be joining with hands-on exhibits. “Downstairs we’re going to have Explora and they’ll be doing their ‘Air Under Pressure’ twice throughout the night. Then they’re going to have some wind tunnels, they’re going to have origami balloons and even an activity where you can combine mirrors, colors, and shapes to make a hot air balloon design,” says Burnquist. “Upstairs, we’re going to have a DJ and Electric Playhouse. They’re going to do some of their interactive gameplay.”

S.T.EA.M. Nights at the Balloon Museum takes place on Saturday, Feb. 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and will also feature Elevation Station, the museum’s new interactive, hands-on exhibition for all ages. Tickets will be sold at the door but space is limited. Tickets can be pre-purchased online – $6 for adults, $4 for seniors 65 and older, $3 for youth ages 6 to 17, and free for children 5 and under.