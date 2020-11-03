State to receive nearly $2.4M for student mental health services

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –The New Mexico Public Education Department is set to receive nearly $2.4 million in federal funding for mental health services.

The NMPED will use the $2387,208 grant to hire more than 400 school-based mental health providers over five years. The money will also be used for services to low-income school districts that lack access to mental health services. Also, the funding will address gaps in mental health options for districts serving Native American students and rural areas of the state.

