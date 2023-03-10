The University of New Mexico could finally be lifting its COVID vaccine mandates

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Spring 2023 enrollment for New Mexico’s public colleges and universities is up 6% compared to last year says Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. Prior to this year, there was an annual decline in spring-to-spring enrollment of 5% since 2016.

A press release from the governor’s office credits the passage of the Opportunity Scholarship Act to the uptick in enrollment. “New Mexico continues to lead the nation in higher education access, and these numbers are proof that our bold investment in New Mexicans through the Opportunity Scholarship is changing the lives of tens of thousands of students and their families,” Governor Lujan Grisham said in a statement.

Courtesy: Office of Governor

There was a bigger increase from spring-to-spring compared to 2022 results for fall-to-fall enrollment. Independent community colleges saw the biggest increase with nearly a 12% boost.

The release states over 36,000 New Mexicans have used the Opportunity Scholarship this past fall, with nearly 30% of recipients being first-time freshmen. Over 20% of Opportunity Scholarship recipients also utilize the Lottery Scholarship. The Opportunity Scholarship covers general student fees.