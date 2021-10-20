State promotes program aimed at helping graduate students with financial aid

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More college students are eligible for financial assistance through the state. The Education Works Program through the New Mexico Higher Education Department provides financial aid to families where at least one person is enrolled in a graduate program. The program provides assistance for up to 24 months.

“While getting a college degree opens doors to family-sustaining jobs, pursuing higher education can put a financial strain on students and their families,” Higher Education Secretary Stephanie Rodriguez said in a news release from the Human Services Department. “In addition to the state-funded scholarship programs that cover the cost of tuition and fees, the Education Works Program helps keep New Mexicans from having to choose between making ends meet and advancing their education.”

This year, more than $845,000 has been given to the program for up to 150 people per month. To be eligible, participants must also be eligible for the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefits.

Those interested can apply online, go to any local office or call the Consolidated Customer Service Center at 1-800-283-4465 for more information.