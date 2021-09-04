State PED receives millions in mental health funding

education, elementary school, learning and people concept – group of school kids sitting and listening to teacher in classroom from back

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Public Education Department announced Friday they have been awarded a five-year grant worth almost $9 million. According to a press release, the money will go towards helping three New Mexico school districts in expanding their mental health services and promote healthy development for school-aged youth.

The school districts receiving the aid are Farmington Municipal Schools, Santa Fe Public Schools, and Socorro Consolidated Schools. They will be participating in Project AWARE and the funding will be provided by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. AWARE stands for Advancing Wellness and Resiliency in Education.

The districts were chosen based on demographics, need, geographic location, and existing mental health infrastructure. Of those, the release states, Farmington, Socorro, and Santa Fe committed to the project.