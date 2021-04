NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Monday, the New Mexico state library’s there bookmobiles will be back on the road. They’ll offer curbside service only and people will not be allowed inside.

The bookmobiles will also be equipped with satellite internet to act as a wi-fi hotspot. They will run on an abbreviated schedule from now until the end of June and will only be at each stop for 30 minutes. The schedule of where the bookmobiles will be is available online.