NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – House Minority Whip Rod Montoya is encouraging New Mexico schools to defy new social studies standards. In a letter, he calls the standards a quote “poorly disguised effort to indoctrinate students with critical theory and critical race theory…” He then says it was written with obvious political objectives and that local school officials are morally obligated to reject the standards.

In the past, the state has said critical race theory isn’t included in the new standards, which will be put in place in the fall of 2023. They say right now, the curriculum needs an update because it doesn’t include major world events from the last 20 years. They also say they would like to add ethnic, cultural, and identity studies to the curriculum.