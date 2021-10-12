State launches grant to support early childhood coalitions

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state says it’s making big investments to make early education and child care more accessible. The New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department will distribute more than $5 million in funding over the next two years.

The money is expected to help early childhood groups connect parents with programming and services. “We already have around 20 local coalitions around the state who have been organizing and meeting, and we see this as a great opportunity to use our federal relief dollars to strengthen our state to local around early childhood system building,” said Cabinet Secretary at ECECD Elizabeth Groginsky.

As part of the initiative, the state plans to establish a coordinator position. This person will be tasked with outreach and collaborating with different organizations that received grant money. According to a news release from the ECECDE, the grant will award $150,000 annually to each qualifying coalition in the fiscal year 2022 and 2023 to support the following:

Establish a coalition coordinator position (min .75 FTE) focused on outreach, communication, coordination, and collaboration on the local level, as well as connecting to state level early childhood work

Employ strategies to develop, strengthen, and align local early childhood systems

Uncover and address underlying issues that impede parents’ and caregivers’ awareness of early childhood services

Develop culturally inclusive family and coalition leadership

Advance local planning efforts and shared decision-making

For more information, visit nmececd.org/local-early-childhood-systems-building-grant.