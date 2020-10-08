State giving schools grants to buy locally grown fruits, vegetables

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state announced it is giving more than 330,000 to school districts that purchase goods from local vendors. The Public Education Department says 25% of school districts are already buying locally grown fruits and vegetables as part of the New Mexico grown program. The state says the grants will help ensure New Mexico children have access to high-quality school meals.
