State giving schools grants to buy locally grown fruits, vegetables

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - The U.S. Department of Education has awarded the New Mexico Higher Education Department $31.4 million in order to fund the seven-year GEAR UP college readiness program. The New Mexico Higher Education Department reports that the program benefits over 10,000 middle and high school students in students in low-income K-12 districts across the state.

Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP) is designed to increase the number of students prepared to enter and succeed in post-secondary education. The program will invest $4.5 million in federal funding annually into 10 communities to support initiatives to help underserved students and their families overcome barriers to higher education.