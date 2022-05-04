NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is launching a new initiative to provide coaching for teachers as they apply new methods for reading. The Public Education Department will put coaches in classrooms in elementary schools as they begin to introduce structured literacy which is a more systematic approach to reading and writing.

The new framework was started in kindergarten and second grade this school year and will be introduced in third grade this coming year. The optional coaching program is being funded by $11,500,000 appropriated by the legislature for early literacy programs.