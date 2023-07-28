NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With the start of the 2023-2024 school year quickly approaching in New Mexico, many school districts have released important information for parents and students. Below is a list of start dates and school supply list links for school districts around the state.

Start Dates and Supply Lists

Resources

Free backpacks, supplies, physicals, books, snacks, and haircuts

On Sunday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the City of Albuquerque is partnering with Western Sky Community Care to host its annual Cruzin’ into The School Year event at Civic Plaza. At the event, there will be free backpacks with school supplies, free clothing vouchers, sports physicals, and haircuts to help families prepare for the school year. Attendees must register before the event here or by calling Denise Parras at (505) 451-9874. Everything will only be available while supplies last on a first-come first-served basis.

Free meals for students

In March, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed Senate Bill 4 which gives any student, regardless of income level, a free, healthy breakfast and lunch if requested.

Free clothing

APS’ Community Clothing Bank offers free clothing for children in APS schools. Referrals are needed to access the services; these can be provided by a school counselor, nurse, staff, or social worker.

Tax-free weekend

Tax-free weekend in New Mexico will take place from Friday, August 4, to Sunday, August 6.

Student health resources

The New Mexico Public Education Department has compiled a list of resources for health practices and protocols to know before going into the new school year. To view the information, click here.

More community resources

Central New Mexico Community College has created a list of community resources for various types of assistance. To view the full list, click here.

To apply for child care assistance in New Mexico, visit the New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department’s website here.