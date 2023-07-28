NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With the start of the 2023-2024 school year quickly approaching in New Mexico, many school districts have released important information for parents and students. Below is a list of start dates and school supply list links for school districts around the state.
Start Dates and Supply Lists
- Alamogordo Public Schools
- First day of school for Kinder, 6th, and 9th grades: Thursday, August 10
- First day of school for all other grades: Friday, August 11
- School supply list
- Albuquerque Public Schools
- First day of school for traditional calendar schools for 1st-12th grades: Thursday, August 3
- First day of school for traditional calendar schools for PreK and Kinder: Monday, August 7
- First day of school for Transformational Opportunity Pilot Schools (TOPs) for 1st-12th grades: Thursday, August 3
- First day of school for Transformational Opportunity Pilot Schools (TOPs) for PreK and Kinder: Monday, August 7
- School supply list
- Carlsbad Municipal Schools
- First day of school for Kinder-12th grades: Monday, August 7
- School supply lists: PreK, Kinder-5th, 6th-8th
- Central Consolidated Schools
- First day of school: Monday, August 7
- All Kinder-12th grade students will receive free school supplies during the first week of school. School supply list
- Clovis Municipal Schools
- First day of school for 1st-12th grades: Thursday, August 10
- First day of school for PreK and Kinder: Monday, August 14
- School supply lists
- Farmington Municipal Schools
- First day of school for Kinder, 6th, and 9th grades: Thursday, August 10
- First day of school for all other grades: Friday, August 11
- All elementary and middle school supplies will be provided for free at the beginning of the school year. School supply lists
- Gadsden Independent Schools
- First day of school: Monday, July 31
- All students will receive free school supplies. School supply list
- Gallup-McKinley County School District
- First day of school: Thursday, August 3
- School supply lists
- Hobbs Municipal Schools
- First day of school: Wednesday, August 9
- School supply lists: Kinder-5th
- Los Lunas Public Schools
- First day of school: Tuesday, August 1
- School supplies will be provided for free to all students.
- Rio Rancho Public Schools
- First day of school for 6th and 9th grades: Wednesday, August 2
- First day of school for all other grades: Thursday, August 3
- School supply lists
- Roswell Independent School District
- First day of school: Monday, August 7
- School supply lists
- Santa Fe Public Schools
- First day of school for 1st-12th grades: Tuesday, August 15
- First day of school for PreK and Kinder: Thursday, August 17
- Contact individual schools within the district for information on necessary supplies.
Resources
Free backpacks, supplies, physicals, books, snacks, and haircuts
On Sunday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the City of Albuquerque is partnering with Western Sky Community Care to host its annual Cruzin’ into The School Year event at Civic Plaza. At the event, there will be free backpacks with school supplies, free clothing vouchers, sports physicals, and haircuts to help families prepare for the school year. Attendees must register before the event here or by calling Denise Parras at (505) 451-9874. Everything will only be available while supplies last on a first-come first-served basis.
Free meals for students
In March, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed Senate Bill 4 which gives any student, regardless of income level, a free, healthy breakfast and lunch if requested.
Free clothing
APS’ Community Clothing Bank offers free clothing for children in APS schools. Referrals are needed to access the services; these can be provided by a school counselor, nurse, staff, or social worker.
Tax-free weekend
Tax-free weekend in New Mexico will take place from Friday, August 4, to Sunday, August 6.
Student health resources
The New Mexico Public Education Department has compiled a list of resources for health practices and protocols to know before going into the new school year. To view the information, click here.
More community resources
Central New Mexico Community College has created a list of community resources for various types of assistance. To view the full list, click here.
To apply for child care assistance in New Mexico, visit the New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department’s website here.