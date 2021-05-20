St. Pius X campus will not be lost in archdiocese property sales

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the Archdiocese of Santa Fe recently announced that it will be selling properties in order to fund settlements of sex abuse lawsuits, the archdiocese reports the St. Pius X campus will not be included in the process. In 2018, the archdiocese filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and plans to sell over 700 properties after nearly 400 claims of abuse have been filed with some allegedly occurring decades ago.

According to a letter from Archbishop John C. Wester, the archdiocese has arranged for financing, has received commitments from donors, and will be working with the St. Pius X Foundation that will allow them to preserve the high school.

Following the announcement, the archdiocese is now authorizing the school administration to continue with signing faculty and additional employee contracts for the upcoming school year. This comes as the archdiocese reports decreased enrollment numbers for the coming year.

The archdiocese states that curriculum, instruction, administration and the operation of the school will be overseen by a new Board of Trustees.