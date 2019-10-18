Special Olympics honors John Baker Elementary as National Banner School

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A local elementary school is receiving national recognition.

John Baker Elementary off of Comanche is being named a National Banner School which means they meet 10 standards of excellence. ESPN will also be recognizing the school as a top 30 program.

Those at the school say it is a big accomplishment as there are only 317 banner schools in the United States.

“We wanted an environment where students with and without disabilities can thrive and John Baker really exemplifies that. They do students leadership, whole school engagement, and all of their students are really supportive of students with disabilities,” said Rebecca Whitlock, program manager of Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools.

John Baker is the first in the state to receive this honor.