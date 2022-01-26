RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Some Rio Rancho schools are temporarily switching back to remote learning because too many staff members are in quarantine. Rio Rancho and V. Sue Cleveland high schools are going virtual from this Friday, January 28 through next Friday, Feb. 4. While Puesta del Sol Elementary and Shining Stars Preschool are going virtual from Monday, January 31 through Monday, February 7. The district says schools have been trying to cover the shortage by consolidating classes and using large spaces like gyms.

However, at this point, there simply are not enough staff members to keep school in person. Superintendent of Rio Rancho Public Schools, Dr. V. Sue Cleveland, says the problem is a shortage of tests, and long turnaround times once employees can get tests. “If we could get the rapid tests, and process those quickly, a lot of the issues we’re having could be resolved and there’s a lot of frustration in the community with people who go and want to be tested and we have to tell them we don’t have the rapid tests or we don’t have any tests at all,” said Cleveland.

The superintendent says she hopes to see more tests from the state soon. According to a news release from RRPS, after-school athletics and activities at the high schools will continue as scheduled unless there is a rise in CVOVID cases associated with a specific activity or sport. The news release states that all public events at the school sites will be limited to 50% capacity and may be reduced to 25%.

The news release states that grab-and-go lunches will be available for students at the schools on the following schedule: