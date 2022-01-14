Some NM schools hit COVID infection rate of 5% prompting enhanced measures

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – At least 28 New Mexico schools have reached the 5% COVID-19 infection rate meaning enhanced COVID-safe measures. The biggest change is not allowing spectators at school events including sporting events and on that list are quite a few high schools. Albuquerque Public Schools says many APS schools are approaching that 5%.

Other measures being taken are requiring masks outdoors, closing water fountains, restricting large groups and locker use, and more social distancing in classrooms. The changes must remain in place for at least 14 days or until the schools fall below the 5% infection rate.

List from NMPED of 5% infection rate in schools:

District School(s) Closing Date Reopening Date
Taos Municipal All schools 1/7/22 1/14/22
NM International School Charter: 4 classrooms 1/3/22 1/17/22
Six Directions Indigenous School Charter 1/10/22
Christine Duncan Charter 1/4/22 1/10/22
South Valley Prep ABQ charter 1/7/22 1/24/22
Mesa Vista All schools 1/10/22 1/24/22
Estancia All schools 1/10/22 1/18/22
Mesa Vista Consolidated Schools All schools 1/10-22 1/24/22
Chama Valley All schools 1/10/22 1/24/22
Lordsburg all schools 1/10/22 1/14/22
Voz Collegiate Charter all classrooms 1/10/22 1/18/22
Vista Grande charter in Taos 1/10/22 1/14/22
Siembra Leadership All classrooms 1/11/22 1/24/22
Pecos Independent Schools all schools 1-11-22 1-21-22
McCurdy charter in Espanola 1/10/22 1/18/22
Monte del Sol charter in Santa Fe 1/10/22 1/18/22
Grady Schools all schools 1/10/22 maybe 1/12/22
Moriarty 2 classrooms at MES 1/10 1/19
Hagerman all schools 1/10/22 1/19/22
San Jon all schools 1/11/22 1/17/22
Santa Fe All Schools 1/18/22 1/24/22
Las Vegas City Robertson High 1/12/21 1/18/22
NACA Charter in APS 1/11/22 1/18/22
Tierra Encantada Charter in Santa Fe 1/10/22 1/24/22
Mark Armijo Academy APS charter 1/14/22 1/18/22
Bloomfield Blanco ES, all classes 1/11/22 1/24/22
Aztec Koogler Middle School, all classes 1/12/22 1/18/22
Cuba All Schools 1/12/22 1/25/22
SAMS Academy SAMS Academy 1/12/22 01/24/22
Texico all schools 1/11/22 1/24/22
APS El Camino Real Academy 1/12/22 1/29/22
South Valley Academy APS charter 11222 1/14/22
Gadsden Vado Elementary & Desert Pride Alternative 1/12/22 1/24/22
Grants Laguna/Acoma HS 1/10/22 1/24/22
Grants Grants HS 1/12/22 1/18/22
Loving Elementary 1/13/22 1/14/22
Grady all schools 1/12 1/17/22
Penasco Municipal all schools 1/13/22 1/24/22
Santa Rosa Anton Chico Schools 1/13/22 1/18/22
Taos International charter 1/4/22 1/18/22
Los Alamos High School 1/12/22 1/24/22
Estancia all schools 1/10/22 1/18/22
Los Lunas Valencia High School 1/18/22 1/24/22
Quemado Quemado HS 1/12/22 1/18/22
Gadsden Desert Trail, La Union, Mesquite, Riverside elementary schools 1/12 1/18
Springer all schools 1/13 1/24
Los Alamos Los Alamos Middle School 1/14/22 1/24/22
DEAP charter school located with GMCS 1/10/22 1/28/22
Bernalillo Santo Domingo School 1/13 1/28
House all schools 1/17/22 1/24/22
DATA charter APS charter 1/18/22 1/25/22
Moriarty Moriarty HS, Moriarty MIddle School 1/17/22 124/22
Los Alamos All schools 1/14/22 1/24/22

