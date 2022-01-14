Some NM schools hit COVID infection rate of 5% prompting enhanced measures

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – At least 28 New Mexico schools have reached the 5% COVID-19 infection rate meaning enhanced COVID-safe measures. The biggest change is not allowing spectators at school events including sporting events and on that list are quite a few high schools. Albuquerque Public Schools says many APS schools are approaching that 5%.

Other measures being taken are requiring masks outdoors, closing water fountains, restricting large groups and locker use, and more social distancing in classrooms. The changes must remain in place for at least 14 days or until the schools fall below the 5% infection rate.

List from NMPED of 5% infection rate in schools: