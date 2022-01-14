Some NM schools hit COVID infection rate of 5% prompting enhanced measures

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – At least 28 New Mexico schools have reached the 5% COVID-19 infection rate meaning enhanced COVID-safe measures. The biggest change is not allowing spectators at school events including sporting events and on that list are quite a few high schools. Albuquerque Public Schools says many APS schools are approaching that 5%.
Other measures being taken are requiring masks outdoors, closing water fountains, restricting large groups and locker use, and more social distancing in classrooms. The changes must remain in place for at least 14 days or until the schools fall below the 5% infection rate.
List from NMPED of 5% infection rate in schools:
|District
|School(s)
|Closing Date
|Reopening Date
|Taos Municipal
|All schools
|1/7/22
|1/14/22
|NM International School
|Charter: 4 classrooms
|1/3/22
|1/17/22
|Six Directions Indigenous School
|Charter
|1/10/22
|Christine Duncan
|Charter
|1/4/22
|1/10/22
|South Valley Prep
|ABQ charter
|1/7/22
|1/24/22
|Mesa Vista
|All schools
|1/10/22
|1/24/22
|Estancia
|All schools
|1/10/22
|1/18/22
|Mesa Vista Consolidated Schools
|All schools
|1/10-22
|1/24/22
|Chama Valley
|All schools
|1/10/22
|1/24/22
|Lordsburg
|all schools
|1/10/22
|1/14/22
|Voz Collegiate Charter
|all classrooms
|1/10/22
|1/18/22
|Vista Grande
|charter in Taos
|1/10/22
|1/14/22
|Siembra Leadership
|All classrooms
|1/11/22
|1/24/22
|Pecos Independent Schools
|all schools
|1-11-22
|1-21-22
|McCurdy
|charter in Espanola
|1/10/22
|1/18/22
|Monte del Sol
|charter in Santa Fe
|1/10/22
|1/18/22
|Grady Schools
|all schools
|1/10/22
|maybe 1/12/22
|Moriarty
|2 classrooms at MES
|1/10
|1/19
|Hagerman
|all schools
|1/10/22
|1/19/22
|San Jon
|all schools
|1/11/22
|1/17/22
|Santa Fe
|All Schools
|1/18/22
|1/24/22
|Las Vegas City
|Robertson High
|1/12/21
|1/18/22
|NACA
|Charter in APS
|1/11/22
|1/18/22
|Tierra Encantada
|Charter in Santa Fe
|1/10/22
|1/24/22
|Mark Armijo Academy
|APS charter
|1/14/22
|1/18/22
|Bloomfield
|Blanco ES, all classes
|1/11/22
|1/24/22
|Aztec
|Koogler Middle School, all classes
|1/12/22
|1/18/22
|Cuba
|All Schools
|1/12/22
|1/25/22
|SAMS Academy
|SAMS Academy
|1/12/22
|01/24/22
|Texico
|all schools
|1/11/22
|1/24/22
|APS
|El Camino Real Academy
|1/12/22
|1/29/22
|South Valley Academy
|APS charter
|11222
|1/14/22
|Gadsden
|Vado Elementary & Desert Pride Alternative
|1/12/22
|1/24/22
|Grants
|Laguna/Acoma HS
|1/10/22
|1/24/22
|Grants
|Grants HS
|1/12/22
|1/18/22
|Loving
|Elementary
|1/13/22
|1/14/22
|Grady
|all schools
|1/12
|1/17/22
|Penasco Municipal
|all schools
|1/13/22
|1/24/22
|Santa Rosa
|Anton Chico Schools
|1/13/22
|1/18/22
|Taos International
|charter
|1/4/22
|1/18/22
|Los Alamos
|High School
|1/12/22
|1/24/22
|Estancia
|all schools
|1/10/22
|1/18/22
|Los Lunas
|Valencia High School
|1/18/22
|1/24/22
|Quemado
|Quemado HS
|1/12/22
|1/18/22
|Gadsden
|Desert Trail, La Union, Mesquite, Riverside elementary schools
|1/12
|1/18
|Springer
|all schools
|1/13
|1/24
|Los Alamos
|Los Alamos Middle School
|1/14/22
|1/24/22
|DEAP
|charter school located with GMCS
|1/10/22
|1/28/22
|Bernalillo
|Santo Domingo School
|1/13
|1/28
|House
|all schools
|1/17/22
|1/24/22
|DATA charter
|APS charter
|1/18/22
|1/25/22
|Moriarty
|Moriarty HS, Moriarty MIddle School
|1/17/22
|124/22
|Los Alamos
|All schools
|1/14/22
|1/24/22