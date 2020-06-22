Some New Mexico parents want police out of schools

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some New Mexico parents are calling for the removal of police officers from schools across the state. The Albuquerque Journal reports two researchers from the University of New Mexico argue that the presence of officers can be doing more harm than good for students.

They also say the money districts spend on police could be better spend elsewhere. According to the ACLU, officers on campus can lead to greater student alienation and a more threatening school climate.

Albuquerque Public Schools police say students feel safer knowing they’re near.