Solar farm to power CNM’s westside campus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Construction is finished on a massive solar far at Central New Mexico Community College’s westside campus. The 1.3-megawatt system sits on eight acres of land and includes the largest energy storage system in PNM’s electrical utility service area.
It will provide about 50% of the electricity needed to power the westside campus buildings while also serving as a training lab for CNM students. The storage system will kick on during high-demand times helping lower operation costs and also cutting CO2 emissions.