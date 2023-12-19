SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Public Education Department is proposing that all New Mexico Schools run on a 5-day-a-week schedule. One rural school district says that kind of change would drive teachers out of their district. “It’s really been a godsend for us we have a very hard time attracting teachers,” said Superintendent, Ron Hendrix.

For two years, Socorro Schools have been on four-day school weeks. “The transition has been wonderful for them they love it it’s opened up our calendar as a family,” said Dave Hicks, School Board President.

Hendrix claims it’s been a success. “We also have increased our graduation rate several years ago it was down in the 60’s, now it’s up to 85 percent,” said Hendrix.

The district says they’ve boosted everything from student scores to hiring staff. “When I have a four-day week to dangle in front of them it makes a big difference to get teachers to come here and work in our district and work with our kids,” said Hendrix.

The plan, however, might not last. As the state is now considering moving all New Mexico schools to a 5-day week. “I just feel like PED is overreaching here I don’t understand their motivation for it,” said Hendrix.

Hendrix said the change could devastate his district. “We did a survey this last week with our staff 50-percent of them said they’ll stay and work with us. Eight percent said they’ll go out of state to work another. Eight percent said they’ll work in another district,” said Hendrix. He added that 34 percent said they’d quit the career altogether.

They also argued students could lose opportunities they’ve sustained on a four-day week, like a partnership with New Mexico Tech. “They work with us on a dual credit program we’ve worked very hard to establish that relationship. We’ve been told by PED for years ‘think outside the box, put these relationships together’,” said Hicks.

That program has given students complete welding certifications through Friday classes. “The whole key in education is to try to offer enough you know curriculum to where we can put a hook in some of these kids,” said Hicks.

PED says they will decide whether to move forward with the proposed rule within 30 days.