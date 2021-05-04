Six NM schools could temporarily shut down due to COVID cases

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Six New Mexico schools are on the verge of shutdown because of COVID-19 cases. Artrisco Heritage, Loving High, Portales High, Lavaland Elementary, Clovis Christian, and Evangel Christian Academy have had three Rapid Responses in 14 days.

If they get more they will be required to shut down for two weeks. In all, 59 New Mexico schools are on the watchlist for two or more Rapid Responses over 14 days. The state says even though they are now doing regular testing of students, they won’t be exempt from a shutdown like businesses if they hit four.