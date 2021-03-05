SFPS’ graduation rate for 2019-2020 school year surpasses state’s

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Teachers are starting to get vaccinated across the state as part of the Biden administration's latest push, but could educators in Albuquerque be required to go back to work once they have the vaccine? This week's decision by Santa Fe Public Schools to issue a memorandum, requiring school staff to return to work in-person if they receive the vaccine or have been offered it and turned it down -- has some asking if the same thing could happen for Albuquerque Public Schools. The teachers union says it's not likely.

"Here in APS, we're just starting to get our people vaccinated. I don't think we're going to demand that people go back," said Ellen Bernstein, president of the Albuquerque Teachers Federation. "I don't know that APS would mandate that as soon as you're vaccinated, come back because when you're back in hybrid, it's kind of just like remote, only in-person."