SFPS’ graduation rate for 2019-2020 school year surpasses state’s

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials with Santa Fe Public Schools announced that the four-year graduation rate for 2019-2020 school year has surpassed the state’s graduation rate for a second year. The district’s graduation rate came in at 86.3%, nine percent higher than New Mexico’s average of 77%. Since the ’16-17 school year, SFPS has seen an increase of 17%.

According to a press release, the district’s graduation rate is well ahead of the 75% target projected by the SFPS strategic plan for 2018-2023. SFPS’ four-year graduation rate for 2018-2019 was 78%, compared to the state graduation rate of 75%.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES