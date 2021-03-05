SFPS’ graduation rate for 2019-2020 school year surpasses state’s

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials with Santa Fe Public Schools announced that the four-year graduation rate for 2019-2020 school year has surpassed the state’s graduation rate for a second year. The district’s graduation rate came in at 86.3%, nine percent higher than New Mexico’s average of 77%. Since the ’16-17 school year, SFPS has seen an increase of 17%.
According to a press release, the district’s graduation rate is well ahead of the 75% target projected by the SFPS strategic plan for 2018-2023. SFPS’ four-year graduation rate for 2018-2019 was 78%, compared to the state graduation rate of 75%.