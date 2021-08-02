SFPS to require students, staff to wear masks starting Aug. 6

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Monday, Santa Fe Public Schools announced they will be requiring students and staff to wear a mask while inside school buildings and riding school buses. This is set to begin on August 6 regardless of the person’s vaccination status.

The announcement comes after the CDC announced updated mask recommendations and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommended students older than two years old and all school staff should wear masks at school. SFPS will hold a town hall on Tuesday, August 3 between 6:00 and 7:00 p.m. on YouTube where the public will be able to ask questions.

