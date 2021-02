SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Public Schools will discuss their reentry plan on Thursday, February 4. Much like Albuquerque Public Schools, the district’s school board will debate how students and teachers will head back to in-person learning.

Superintendent Dr. Veronica Garcia says they’re planning to return with a voluntary hybrid model on February 22. They say the various ways of returning will depend on the number of staff who volunteer.