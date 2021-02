LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Student-athletes who normally compete against each other, are now working together trying to fight for their seasons. Parents and students protested outside the Los Lunas District headquarters urging board members to let them return for hybrid learning.

Much like Albuquerque Public Schools, this week, Los Lunas Public Schools and Belen Consolidated Schools couldn't come to a decision on bringing kids back to campus. Now, student-athletes from both schools are protesting together. "The school district has kind of shut us down. They told us that we were going to have a season and now odds are we're probably not going to unless they change their vote and it's really important for us to be out here because this is the kind of stuff that we live for," said Nicholas Madrid, a senior at Los Lunas High School.