NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Food Depot will be hosting a virtual screening of Hungry to Learn, a documentary that takes a look at college students and their struggle with hunger. To highlight issues New Mexican college students are facing, they are also hosting a live virtual discussion with University of New Mexico Associate Professor Dr. Sarita Cargas and the Food Depot Executive Director Sherry Hooper on March 25.

Part of the discussion will include Dr. Cargas’ recent research published in the UNM Basic Needs Report. The report, conducted in April of last year, presents findings from the first study of basic needs security in college students in the state of New Mexico. They found that one in three UNM students were food insecure in April 2020 and over 40% were housing insecure sometime in the previous year. "We see this in Maslow's Needs Pyramid, if you don't have food and shelter, you can't reach your full potential," Cargas said.