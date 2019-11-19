Seven teachers earn Golden Apple Award

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- There are seven New Mexico teachers being awarded the prestigious Golden Apple Excellence in Teaching Award.

Three teachers from Santa Fe Public Schools, two from Albuquerque Public Schools, one from Gadsen Independent School, and one teacher from the New Mexico Connections Academy are the recipients for 2020.

Elgenia Stark, Del Norte High School, APS

Lesha Dawn Harenberg, Eldorado High School, APS

Carman Moon, Capital High School, SFPS

Richard Pitman, Santa Fe High School, SFPS

Shantel Dixon, Capital High School, SFPS

David Urbinger, Chaparral High School

Hope Montoya-Encinias, New Mexico Connections Academy

The winners will receive a cash stipend and $4,000 to be used toward their professional development.

The award is given to seven teachers each year based on their dedication to their profession as well as excellence in the classroom. Nominations come from teachers, administrators, students and parents within the community.